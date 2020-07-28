Easy, Healthy Mango Smoothie Recipe

By Nike Training
Try this easy, healthy recipe that takes just 5 minutes.
Looking for an easy, healthy snack you can make at home? This mango smoothie has you covered. It's loaded with nutrients, and with the sweet mango there's no need for added sugar. Enjoy.
The perfect snack option loaded with nutrients. This mango smoothie is vegetarian, nut-free and gluten-free. Makes 4 servings.
Ingredients
01. 3 Cups Greek Yoghurt
02. 500g Mango
03. 2 Bananas
04. 2 Tbsp Chia Seeds
Instructions
Add the yoghurt, mango and banana into a blender and mix until smooth. Add a splash of water if you feel like it's too thick. Stir in the chia seeds and serve. We love the natural sweetness from the nutrient-packed mango, so there's no need for added sugar.
Nutrition Information per Serving
01. 277 Calories
02. 58g Carbs
03. 10g Protein
04. 3g Fat