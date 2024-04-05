The history of the Nike Cortez

The history of the Cortez
Department of Nike Archives
All the details on the revolutionary running shoe.
The Cortez was the first Nike running shoe to reflect the design genius of Bill Bowerman, Nike co-founder and legendary athletics coach. He was always looking for ways to help his athletes unlock their greatest potential and take their running to the next level. The Cortez was the product of many iterations of prototypes, ultimately starting a revolution in running footwear.
When the Cortez launched in the late '60s, it offered a level of cushioning previously unknown to American distance runners. That's because the Cortez was the first running shoe to combine a full-length midsole with a sponge rubber layer just below the upper. Not only did the Cortez become Nike's best-selling running shoe, the new cushioning combination also became the industry standard, providing better underfoot cushioning to help absorb impact and altering the course of footwear history.
In 1971, an influential running magazine dubbed the Cortez "the most popular long-distance training shoe in the US".
This shoe has become one of the most recognisable in Nike history—and not only among runners. With its extra padding for the ball of the foot, more cushioning in the heel and serious herringbone traction underfoot, the Cortez challenged and redefined the standards of cushioning and traction at the time.
And it was born out of a coach (Bowerman, pictured above) putting the needs of his runners first. That unrelenting focus on the athlete is a deeply held tenet that has informed Nike's approach to product innovation since the company's founding.
Since the shoe's inception as a breakthrough in running innovation, it has since evolved and broadened its appeal beyond runners. For example, in 2000 Nike released the Nike Cortez 3 SE Olympic Low, featuring red and silver Swooshes, "USA" stitched on the heel and a unique, translucent outsole.
Today, the shoe remains a beloved silhouette, with leather, suede and other everyday styles worn all over the world.