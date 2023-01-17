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Last updated: 17 January 2023
2 min read

Air Jordan Collection

Air Jordan 7

Original Release (1992)
Designer (TINKER HATFIELD)
Artifact of Origin (DEPARTMENT OF NIKE ARCHIVES)
Color (WHITE/ NEUTRAL GREY- TRUE RED)
Original Price ($125)
Style Code (130014-100)

Air Jordan 7

Original Release (1992)
Designer (TINKER HATFIELD)
Artifact of Origin (DEPARTMENT OF NIKE ARCHIVES)
Color (WHITE/ NEUTRAL GREY- TRUE RED)
Original Price ($125)
Style Code (130014-100)

The History of the Air Jordan 7, Get the SNKRS App

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The History of the Air Jordan 7, Get the SNKRS App

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Exclusive access to every drop and insider knowledge from the community defining the culture.

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Winning Worldwide

Wearing the Air Jordan 7, Michael Jordan catapulted to international stardom. He laced up the unmistakable silhouette and brought home a second consecutive NBA championship while racking up Finals MVP, season MVP, and a gold medal with the legendary USA squad at the 1992 Barcelona games.

From the Vault

A Leap Toward Legacy

With Jordan’s prominence hurtling toward its peak, the Air Jordan 7 gracefully steered the Jordan brand in a new direction. With two daring omissions by design—exterior Nike branding and a visible air window—this iteration of the Air Jordan created space for a legacy that could exist separately from Nike Basketball.

Colorways

Originally published: 17 January 2023