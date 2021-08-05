How Questioning Our Beliefs Can Make Us Smarter, According to Organisational Psychologist Adam Grant

Information is accelerating faster than ever before, according to organisational psychologist Adam Grant. And the only way to keep up with it, he says, is by learning to rethink our assumptions. On this episode of Trained, the best-selling author joins host Ryan Flaherty, Nike senior director of performance, for a convo about how to open our minds. He starts with advice from his childhood diving coach that helped him reframe his fear (of heights!) and understand that work ethic matters more than natural talent (or grace)—which eventually led Grant to an All-American title. Then he digs into the reason we should never agree to disagree, the danger of getting wrapped up in health and wellness cults, and the power of having what he calls a "challenge network".