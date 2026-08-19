White polos for women: stay the course
Embrace a classic look in one of our women's white polos. You'll find a variety of fits in our range—go with a cropped length for a fresh twist update on this timeless style, or choose a sleeveless piece for an easy-breezy feel. We also have traditional short-sleeved golf polos in smooth, quick-drying fabrics. All of our shirts are designed with comfort in mind, so all you need to focus on is your swing.
Wherever your sport takes you, our white polos for women give you a crisp, fresh finish. Choose shirts made from cotton with a hint of stretch for softness and easy movement. Meanwhile, our options in midweight pique material are supremely breathable and have a distinctive waffle-like texture for a more fitted look. Plus, our super-smooth and ultra-stretchy fabrics are designed to work as hard as you do.
On sunny days, you can stay cool and polished in our long-sleeved women's white polos. Discover options crafted from lightweight materials infused with UV protection to help block out damaging rays. And keep sweat at bay in designs featuring Nike Dri-FIT technology. This acclaimed fabric moves moisture away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you feel dry and comfortable throughout your workout. When you want to give it your all, styles with ribbed hem insets let you comfortably stretch to ensure a full range of motion.
Ready to go the extra mile? Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose a women's white polo with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.