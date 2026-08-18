Blue tops and T-shirts for women: for a cool and comfortable feel
Whether you're training in the gym or running outside, our women's blue tops keep you cool—so you can give your max. Discover midweight designs crafted with peachy-soft materials for comfort at every moment. Looking for something soft and structured? Go for a washed cotton T-shirt. These keep their shape and feel smooth against your skin. We've also got lightweight options made with breathability in mind. Think sleeveless styles with open backs that let moisture escape easily.
Explore blue tops for women in comfortable cuts. Classic T-shirts in loose fits give an airy feel. Looking for something more streamlined? Go with a body-hugging design featuring a soft jacquard elastic band at the hem. It'll stay in place, no matter how hard you're pushing. If flexibility is your top priority, pick a quarter-zip piece that lets you switch up your fit—zip it up to lock in warmth or unzip for extra airflow. Thumbholes extend your coverage, while holding your sleeves in place.
Find women's tops in navy blue that match your intensity. Explore options featuring Nike Dri-FIT technology. This renowned material moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation to keep you snug and fresh. Plus, check out tops with mesh panels under the arms. These deliver added ventilation where you need it most. You'll also discover designs that have side slits to let you stretch and stride without limitations.
Caring for the environment is a team game, and we're committed to doing our part. Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose our women's blue tops with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.