Gym leggings with phone pockets: set yourself free
From demanding runs and tough circuits to early-morning training sessions, our gym leggings with pockets are designed to go the distance with you. Thanks to neat, practical storage, it's easy to keep your phone, cards, keys and other essentials on you. You'll find a choice of lengths—from biker and cropped designs for lighter coverage to 7/8 and full-length leggings with pockets to keep you cosy.
Working out means building up a sweat—that's why we make our workout leggings with pockets from our acclaimed Nike Dri-FIT material. Moisture-wicking fibres draw away sweat from your skin where it can dry quickly, so you can stay cool and comfortable. Meanwhile, squat-proof weaves and four-way stretch ensure you can move with confidence in every direction. Look out for training leggings in firm-support styles that give a tight, compressive fit—helping to protect your muscles, so you can train harder for longer.
As well as providing a handy spot to stow your essentials, our gym leggings with pockets come with thoughtful design touches for maximum comfort. Deep waistbands with contoured seams help hold everything in place to stop leggings from rolling down, while flat-seam constructions reduce the risk of chafing from repeated movements. For ultimate softness, choose Nike leggings crafted from our InfinaSmooth material for a cool feeling against your skin.
Gym leggings with phone pockets should look great as well as working hard, so you'll find a selection of colourways to choose from. Keep an eye out for our iconic Nike Swoosh that adds an essential finishing touch. And because protecting the planet is the most important goal of all, we use recycled materials across the range. Think durable yarn spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets. It's all part of Nike's Move to Zero initiative—our mission to reach net-zero waste and emissions. Want to join us on the journey? Look for leggings with our Sustainable Materials tag.