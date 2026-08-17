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Older Kids Trousers & Tights

(127)
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
Nike Mavn
Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
74,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
59,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Mid-Rise Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Mid-Rise Leggings
34,99 €
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit Bottoms
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit Bottoms
37,99 €
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Girls' Loose Trousers
Just In
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Girls' Loose Trousers
39,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
+4
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
69,99 €
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Pants
Just In
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Pants
37,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
27,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
27,99 €
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
37,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Hooded Tracksuit
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Hooded Tracksuit
79,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Trousers
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Trousers
49,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') 7.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') 7.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Shorts
34,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
+4
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
39,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
44,99 €
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Boys') Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Older Kids' (Boys') Tights
37,99 €
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Girls' Open-Hem Trousers
+1
Just In
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Girls' Open-Hem Trousers
39,99 €
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pants
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pants
84,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Girls' Dri-FIT Flared Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Girls' Dri-FIT Flared Leggings
34,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Full-Length Leggings
47,99 €
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Woven Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Woven Trousers
47,99 €
F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro
F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
79,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
84,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Girls' Joggers
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Girls' Joggers
69,99 €
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Trousers
Nike Tech
Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Trousers
69,99 €
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
34,99 €
Nike Tech Fleece
Nike Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Wide-Leg Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Wide-Leg Trousers
74,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Jogger
Just In
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Jogger
69,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece
Nike Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
Just In
Nike Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
44,99 €
Nike Sportswear Air Max
Nike Sportswear Air Max Older Kids' Fleece Joggers
Nike Sportswear Air Max
Older Kids' Fleece Joggers
54,99 €
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Joggers
Nike Pro Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Joggers
44,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Kids' Loose Open-Hem Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Kids' Loose Open-Hem Trousers
39,99 €
England Strike
England Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
England Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
109,99 €
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' Football Joggers
Just In
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' Football Joggers
54,99 €
Kylian Mbappé
Kylian Mbappé Older Kids' Nike Football Woven Tracksuit
Just In
Kylian Mbappé
Older Kids' Nike Football Woven Tracksuit
84,99 €
F.C. Barcelona Home
F.C. Barcelona Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
89,99 €
England Tech Fleece
England Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pants
England Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pants
84,99 €
Nike Tech Fleece
Nike Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Joggers
Just In
Nike Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Joggers
79,99 €
FFF
FFF Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
FFF
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
89,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side Men's Nike Football Fleece Joggers
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side
Men's Nike Football Fleece Joggers
49,99 €
FFF Club
FFF Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
FFF Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
44,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
Just In
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
32,99 €
F.C. Barcelona Strike Away
F.C. Barcelona Strike Away Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Soccer Knit Trousers
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike Away
Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Soccer Knit Trousers
64,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
49,99 €
Tottenham Hotspur Club Fleece
Tottenham Hotspur Club Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
Tottenham Hotspur Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
44,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Tracksuit Bottoms
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Tracksuit Bottoms
49,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Big Kids' (Boys') Open-Hem Trousers
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Big Kids' (Boys') Open-Hem Trousers
69,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Open-Hem Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Open-Hem Trousers
44,99 €
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Trousers
Nike Tech
Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Trousers
69,99 €
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
34,99 €
Nike Tech Fleece
Nike Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Wide-Leg Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Wide-Leg Trousers
74,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Jogger
Just In
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Jogger
69,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece
Nike Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
Just In
Nike Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
44,99 €
Nike Sportswear Air Max
Nike Sportswear Air Max Older Kids' Fleece Joggers
Nike Sportswear Air Max
Older Kids' Fleece Joggers
54,99 €
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Joggers
Nike Pro Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Joggers
44,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Kids' Loose Open-Hem Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Kids' Loose Open-Hem Trousers
39,99 €
England Strike
England Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
England Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
109,99 €
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' Football Joggers
Just In
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' Football Joggers
54,99 €
Kylian Mbappé
Kylian Mbappé Older Kids' Nike Football Woven Tracksuit
Just In
Kylian Mbappé
Older Kids' Nike Football Woven Tracksuit
84,99 €
F.C. Barcelona Home
F.C. Barcelona Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
89,99 €
England Tech Fleece
England Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pants
England Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pants
84,99 €
Nike Tech Fleece
Nike Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Joggers
Just In
Nike Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Joggers
79,99 €
FFF
FFF Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
FFF
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
89,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side Men's Nike Football Fleece Joggers
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side
Men's Nike Football Fleece Joggers
49,99 €
FFF Club
FFF Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
FFF Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
44,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
Just In
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
32,99 €
F.C. Barcelona Strike Away
F.C. Barcelona Strike Away Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Soccer Knit Trousers
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike Away
Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Soccer Knit Trousers
64,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
49,99 €
Tottenham Hotspur Club Fleece
Tottenham Hotspur Club Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
Tottenham Hotspur Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
44,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Tracksuit Bottoms
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Tracksuit Bottoms
49,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Big Kids' (Boys') Open-Hem Trousers
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Big Kids' (Boys') Open-Hem Trousers
69,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Open-Hem Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Open-Hem Trousers
44,99 €