Older Kids Back to School

(284)
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Force 1
Older Kids' Shoes
99,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 LE
Nike Air Force 1 LE Older Kids' Shoe
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 LE
Older Kids' Shoe
99,99 €
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1
Older Kids' Shoes
109,99 €
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Older Kids' Shoes
144,99 €
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Older Kids' Shoes
89,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Skort
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Skort
44,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
+2
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
79,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
+2
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
69,99 €
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Half-Zip Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Half-Zip Top
44,99 €
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
44,99 €
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
32,99 €
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
29,99 €
Nike Air Max 95 SE
Nike Air Max 95 SE Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max 95 SE
Older Kids' Shoes
139,99 €
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' Dri-FIT Fitted Full-Zip Long-Sleeve Top
Nike Mavn
Girls' Dri-FIT Fitted Full-Zip Long-Sleeve Top
69,99 €
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Dri-FIT Knit Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike MAVN
Girls' Dri-FIT Knit Tank Top
42,99 €
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
Nike Mavn
Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
74,99 €
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' Dri-FIT Ribbed Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Mavn
Girls' Dri-FIT Ribbed Long-Sleeve Top
44,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
59,99 €
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Bestseller
Nike DNA
Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
39,99 €
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Force 1
Older Kids' Shoes
99,99 €
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Nike Sportswear All Day Play Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Mid-Length Puffer Jacket
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Mid-Length Puffer Jacket
99,99 €
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Nike Sportswear All Day Play Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Jacket
+1
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Jacket
84,99 €
Nike Shox TL
Nike Shox TL Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Shox TL
Older Kids' Shoes
139,99 €
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
22,99 €
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
37,99 €
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Jordan Spizike Low
Older Kids' Shoes
124,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Older Kids' Shoes
114,99 €
Nike Air Max Fire
Nike Air Max Fire Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Fire
Older Kids' Shoes
89,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
59,99 €
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
84,99 €
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro x LEGO® Collection
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Low-Top Football Boots
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Low-Top Football Boots
149,99 €
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Older Kids' Full-Zip Hooded Denim Jacket
Nike Sportswear Collection
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hooded Denim Jacket
79,99 €
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé' Older Kids' Turf High-Top Football Shoes
Just In
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Older Kids' Turf High-Top Football Shoes
79,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Girls' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Girls' Full-Zip Hoodie
79,99 €
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Older Kids' Denim Shorts
Nike Sportswear Collection
Older Kids' Denim Shorts
49,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Fleece Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Fleece Shorts
39,99 €
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Bestseller
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
32,99 €
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy Older Kids' Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boots
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Older Kids' Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boots
64,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
27,99 €
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
Bestseller
Nike
Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
34,99 €
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0 Kids’ Mini Backpack (11L)
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0
Kids’ Mini Backpack (11L)
27,99 €
Nike Sportswear 'All Day Play'
Nike Sportswear 'All Day Play' Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose Hooded Puffer Jacket
Nike Sportswear 'All Day Play'
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose Hooded Puffer Jacket
104,99 €
Nike Classic
Nike Classic Kids' Backpack (16L)
Nike Classic
Kids' Backpack (16L)
32,99 €
Nike Jr Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Jr Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro 'Kylian Mbappé' Older Kids' Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Just In
Nike Jr Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro 'Kylian Mbappé'
Older Kids' Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
149,99 €
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Trousers
Nike Tech
Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Trousers
69,99 €
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Bestseller
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
32,99 €
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
34,99 €
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
22,99 €
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
37,99 €
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Jordan Spizike Low
Older Kids' Shoes
124,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Older Kids' Shoes
114,99 €
Nike Air Max Fire
Nike Air Max Fire Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Fire
Older Kids' Shoes
89,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
59,99 €
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
84,99 €
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro x LEGO® Collection
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Low-Top Football Boots
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Low-Top Football Boots
149,99 €
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Older Kids' Full-Zip Hooded Denim Jacket
Nike Sportswear Collection
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hooded Denim Jacket
79,99 €
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé' Older Kids' Turf High-Top Football Shoes
Just In
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Older Kids' Turf High-Top Football Shoes
79,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Girls' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Girls' Full-Zip Hoodie
79,99 €
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Older Kids' Denim Shorts
Nike Sportswear Collection
Older Kids' Denim Shorts
49,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Fleece Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Fleece Shorts
39,99 €
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Bestseller
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
32,99 €
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy Older Kids' Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boots
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Older Kids' Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boots
64,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
27,99 €
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
Bestseller
Nike
Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
34,99 €
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0 Kids’ Mini Backpack (11L)
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0
Kids’ Mini Backpack (11L)
27,99 €
Nike Sportswear 'All Day Play'
Nike Sportswear 'All Day Play' Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose Hooded Puffer Jacket
Nike Sportswear 'All Day Play'
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose Hooded Puffer Jacket
104,99 €
Nike Classic
Nike Classic Kids' Backpack (16L)
Nike Classic
Kids' Backpack (16L)
32,99 €
Nike Jr Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Jr Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro 'Kylian Mbappé' Older Kids' Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Just In
Nike Jr Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro 'Kylian Mbappé'
Older Kids' Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
149,99 €
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Trousers
Nike Tech
Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Trousers
69,99 €
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Bestseller
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
32,99 €
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
34,99 €