Men's gym shoes on sale: take your workout to the next level

No matter what your workout holds, rise up to the challenge with our men's gym trainers sale. In this edit, you'll find iconic styles and fresh favourites for less. Think cushioned soles that work to reduce impact during high-intensity exercise. Or shoes with flat soles and a wider surface area that help keep you stable when you're lifting weights. Plus, stacked foam at the midfoot makes our trainers sturdy and durable, so you can do rep after rep with ease. Whatever style you're into, you'll find something to suit in our men's gym trainers sale. From sleek silhouettes in neutral shades to statement options in bold colours, we have pairs for every athlete. Plus, you'll spot the iconic Nike Swoosh across the collection—a mark of our premium quality.


We believe every athlete deserves to look and feel their best—and that starts from the ground up. That's why the gym shoes in our men's sale are crafted with innovative technology and smart details. We're talking grooves underfoot that keep your trainers flexible, allowing you to enjoy a natural range of movement and improved agility. Plus, grippy traction patterns give you plenty of control on the gym floor. At the back of your shoes, pull tabs make it easy to get them on quickly. Meanwhile, classic lace-up fronts mean you can find your perfect fit.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose men's training shoes on sale with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. And since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste.