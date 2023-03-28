Cheer on your team in the 2022/2023 Liverpool third kit
Discover the new Liverpool third kit at Nike and represent the Reds—from the first minute until the last. You’ll find the complete LFC third kit right here for fans of all ages. If you're visiting Anfield on a matchday or playing a five-a-side game with your mates, you can show your support in the Liverpool third shirt from Nike.
We're recycling plastic bottles and transforming them into hardworking fabrics that reduce waste and use less energy to produce as part of Nike’s Move to Zero initiative. Keep an eye out for our sustainable pieces in the LFC third kit so you can rep your team in designs that are kinder to our planet.
We are proud to bring you the LFC third strips for this season, so you can don the Liverbird at any time, anywhere. And we have the clothing you need to perform at your best in the Liverpool third kit collection—all with the signature crest. Choose our LFC third shirt with Dri-FIT technology that wicks sweat from the skin to help you stay dry and comfortable. Or opt for a complete head-to-toe third kit and show off your pride for the club.
Liverpool FC 2022/2023 Third Kit
Release date: 12/09/22
Colour: Teal & red