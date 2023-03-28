Skip to main content
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Full-Zip Hoodie
BGN 169.99
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') Full-Zip Hoodie
      BGN 169.99
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Sweatshirt
BGN 79.99
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' Sweatshirt
      BGN 79.99
      Nike Sportswear Hybrid
      Nike Sportswear Hybrid Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Hybrid
      Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Pullover Fleece Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' Pullover Fleece Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Icon Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Icon Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear Icon Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
BGN 89.99
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
      BGN 89.99
      Nike Sportswear Trend
      Nike Sportswear Trend Older Kids' (Girls') Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
BGN 109.99
      Nike Sportswear Trend
      Older Kids' (Girls') Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
      BGN 109.99
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Pullover Hoodie (Extended Size)
BGN 89.99
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' (Boys') Pullover Hoodie (Extended Size)
      BGN 89.99
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' Winterized Hoodie
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' Winterized Hoodie
      Nike ACG Therma-FIT
      Nike ACG Therma-FIT Older Kids' Full-Zip Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike ACG Therma-FIT
      Older Kids' Full-Zip Jacket
      BGN 189.99
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' (Girls') French Terry Cropped Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Older Kids' (Girls') French Terry Cropped Hoodie
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' Sweatshirt
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
BGN 99.99
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
      BGN 99.99
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Crew Sweatshirt
BGN 79.99
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') Crew Sweatshirt
      BGN 79.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Hoodie
BGN 89.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Hoodie
      BGN 89.99
      Nike ACG Icon Fleece Polartec® 'Wolf Tree'
      Nike ACG Icon Fleece Polartec® 'Wolf Tree' Older Kids' Oversized Hoodie
Sustainable Materials
BGN 179.99
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike ACG Icon Fleece Polartec® 'Wolf Tree'
      Older Kids' Oversized Hoodie
      BGN 179.99
      Nike Sportswear Trend
      Nike Sportswear Trend Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Sweatshirt
BGN 94.99
      Nike Sportswear Trend
      Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Sweatshirt
      BGN 94.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve Top
Sustainable Materials
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve Top
      Nike Sportswear Standard Issue
      Nike Sportswear Standard Issue Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Sweatshirt
BGN 89.99
      Nike Sportswear Standard Issue
      Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Sweatshirt
      BGN 89.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Pullover Hoodie (Extended Size)
BGN 99.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Boys') Pullover Hoodie (Extended Size)
      BGN 99.99
      Nike Sportswear Standard Issue
      Nike Sportswear Standard Issue Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Standard Issue
      Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Icon Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Icon Fleece Older Kids' Fleece Sweatshirt
BGN 84.99
      Nike Sportswear Icon Fleece
      Older Kids' Fleece Sweatshirt
      BGN 84.99