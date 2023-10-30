Kids' red hoodies: cosy layers in bold colours
What makes our kids' red hoodies irresistibly cosy? Our starting line-up of heat-locking details includes ribbed cuffs and hems, along with adjustable drawstring ties at the hoods. Many of our styles include kangaroo pockets on the front—which keep hands toasty and ensure essentials stay close at hand. Meanwhile, thumbholes in cuffs offer extra warmth for fingers on cold days. Expect snuggly fleece linings with brushed textures that feel exceptionally soft against the skin.
We've got club-branded options for football fans, embroidered with the team crest for an authentic touch. Whether they're getting ready for a big game from the touchline or the sofa, our range of children's red hoodies will make them feel part of the team. Find bright reds alongside deep crimsons, so they can find the right shade to complement their sportswear wardrobe. Graphics in contrasting colours add a fun pop, while our iconic Nike Swoosh brings a premium aesthetic to each piece. For versatile wear, pick a red zip-up kids' hoodie that's easy to put on and take off.
Children's red hoodies are designed to keep up with their every move. So, we've crafted them with roomy, relaxed shapes that offer plenty of flex. Fabrics with added stretch help them to run, jump and lunge with ease when the moment calls. Plus, innovative Nike Dri-FIT technology works to wick sweat away from the skin, so that it can evaporate more quickly. That means they'll stay cool and dry when the intensity rises. Thanks to rigorous testing, we're confident our technology works for the full life of our red sweatshirts for kids—so, there's no limit on how much they can play or train.