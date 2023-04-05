Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Yoga Gifts

      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Gender 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (1)
      Yoga
      Colour 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Nike Therma-FIT Women's Trousers
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Women's Trousers
      Nike Alate Trace
      Nike Alate Trace Women's Light-Support Padded Strappy Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Alate Trace
      Women's Light-Support Padded Strappy Sports Bra
      BGN 109.99
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Nike Therma-FIT Women's 1/2-Zip Top
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Women's 1/2-Zip Top
      Nike Yoga Therma-FIT Luxe
      Nike Yoga Therma-FIT Luxe Women's Reversible Fleece Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga Therma-FIT Luxe
      Women's Reversible Fleece Trousers
      BGN 199.99
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Nike Therma-FIT Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Nike Therma-FIT Women's 1/2-Zip Top
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Women's 1/2-Zip Top
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Nike Therma-FIT Women's Training Trousers
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Women's Training Trousers
      Nike Dri-FIT Flex
      Nike Dri-FIT Flex Men's Yoga Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Flex
      Men's Yoga Trousers
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      BGN 199.99
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Men's Fleece Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Men's Fleece Trousers
      Nike Yoga Therma-FIT Luxe
      Nike Yoga Therma-FIT Luxe Women's Jacquard Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga Therma-FIT Luxe
      Women's Jacquard Top
      BGN 239.99
      Nike Alate Coverage
      Nike Alate Coverage Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Alate Coverage
      Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
      BGN 99.99
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Nike Therma-FIT Women's Top
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Women's Top
      Nike Yoga
      Nike Yoga Men's Fleece Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga
      Men's Fleece Top
      Nike Yoga
      Nike Yoga Men's 2-in-1 Shorts
      Nike Yoga
      Men's 2-in-1 Shorts
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      BGN 199.99
      Nike Everyday Lightweight
      Nike Everyday Lightweight Women's Training Footie Socks (3 Pairs)
      Nike Everyday Lightweight
      Women's Training Footie Socks (3 Pairs)
      BGN 29.99

      Gifts for yoga lovers: freedom to move

      Help the yoga enthusiasts you know to master poses with our collection of yoga gifts from Nike. Whether they're advanced or new to the mat, you'll find high-performance clothing they'll love.

      From downward dog to warrior pose, easy movement is key to an enjoyable yoga session. That's why you'll find pieces made with lightweight, flexible fabrics in our range of gifts for yoga lovers. For fans of high-intensity classes, opt for a pair of leggings featuring InfinaLock fabric. The midweight construction delivers support during movement, so all they need to do is focus on their stretches. Look for trousers crafted with Nike Flex fabric for a looser fit and total flexibility. The streamlined shape is fitted at the waist and ankles—helping it stay in place while they move.

      Our collection of presents for yoga lovers has pieces for all kinds of yoga—from gentle hatha to intense vinyasa. To help them stay cool, our tops are made with lightweight knit fabric for a soft feel against the skin. Meanwhile, our innovative Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from the skin, so it can evaporate fast—keeping them comfortable and confident.

      After class, they'll want to wind down in something soft. Our edit of yoga gifts includes cosy pieces—think sweatshirts, hoodies and wraps—ideal for the post-exercise cool-down. Warm fleece zip-ups and snug hoodies are ideal for layering over other tops when the temperature drops. Plus, look out for pieces crafted with our innovative Therma-FIT technology, which regulates the body's natural heat and delivers extra warmth between sessions.