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Full-Zip & Zip-Up Hoodies & Sweatshirts

Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
Nike Club
Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
69,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
69,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
+4
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
79,99 €
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Full-Zip Windrunner Jacket
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Full-Zip Windrunner Jacket
129,99 €
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
+5
Bestseller
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
119,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Girls' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Girls' Full-Zip Hoodie
79,99 €
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Colour-Block Full-Zip Fleece Windrunner Jacket
Nike Tech
Men's Colour-Block Full-Zip Fleece Windrunner Jacket
129,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner
Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
119,99 €
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece Windrunner
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece Windrunner Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece Windrunner
Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
134,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
69,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece Windrunner
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece Windrunner Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece Windrunner
Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
134,99 €
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece Windrunner
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece Windrunner Women's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece Windrunner
Women's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
134,99 €
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
119,99 €
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Oversized Tracksuit Jacket
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Oversized Tracksuit Jacket
119,99 €
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Tunic
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Tunic
99,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
94,99 €
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Full-Zip Hoodie
+2
Nike Pro Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Full-Zip Hoodie
49,99 €
FFF Tech Fleece
FFF Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
FFF Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
94,99 €
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie
149,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
79,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie with Reflective Design Accents
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie with Reflective Design Accents
89,99 €
Nike Tech Fleece
Nike Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie
89,99 €
Inter Milan Tech Fleece Windrunner
Inter Milan Tech Fleece Windrunner Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
Inter Milan Tech Fleece Windrunner
Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
134,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Full-Zip Jacket
Nike Sportswear
Women's Full-Zip Jacket
139,99 €

Full-zip sweatshirts and hoodies: comfort you can count on

Bring the heat to your cold-weather training sessions in a full-zip hoodie. In our quality collection, you'll find full zip-up sweatshirts crafted from midweight, brushed-on-both-sides fleece for a soft feel. Look out for designs featuring heat-regulating technology to help you stay warm. Meanwhile, roomy fits with plenty of space through the arms and body amp up the comfort.


Reach for a full-zip sweatshirt crafted from our premium fleece. It's extra-soft on the inside and has a slightly fluffy feel to keep you comfy. For a lighter take on your favourite hoodie that's perfect for those in-between days, choose a piece crafted from French terry. Unbrushed loops on the inside give these styles structure, softness and breathability. And keep an eye out for double-layer hoods with braided drawcords for a luxe finish.


When the temperature drops, keep things cosy with full-zip hoodies featuring Nike Therma-FIT technology. This helps manage your body's natural heat to keep you warm in cold-weather conditions. When you want something extra lightweight, go for a full zip-up hoodie crafted from our innovative NanoKnit fabric. It takes its name from the super-fine yarns used in its tight-knit construction, which make it ultra-light, exceptionally stretchy and super soft. Intense workout on the cards? Choose one of our full-zip sweatshirts and hoodies infused with Nike Dri-FIT technology. This technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable. Our high-performing apparel includes thoughtful details, such as raglan sleeves that let you move unrestricted. Meanwhile, underarm eyelets allow air to flow, so you stay cool.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join our mission, choose full-zip hoodies and sweatshirts with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.