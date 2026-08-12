Ronaldo football boots & shoes: power on the pitch
Step out onto the pitch with confidence in our unmistakable Ronaldo boots. Inspired by one of the world's most iconic football stars, our shoes combine performance with comfort. Look for pairs made with our signature tri-star studs. These deliver multi-directional traction, so you can make powerful moves with confidence. Meanwhile, toe-off centre studs give maximum grip and support explosive speed.
When you're performing to the max for 90 minutes, comfort is crucial. Discover CR7 football boots featuring Nike Flyknit technology. It supports your ankle with a soft and stretchy material and delivers a secure fit that lasts for a whole match. Meanwhile, smooth uppers wrap around your foot for a comfortable feel. Our minimalist knit uppers are designed to be as lightweight as possible, so nothing holds you back from scoring the next goal. Looking for optimal ball control? Choose pairs featuring Vaporposite+ uppers. This technology combines a grippy, grid mesh with a premium lining, so you can stay with the ball.
We know stability starts from the ground up. That's why we build speed cages in our Ronaldo boots. Made from ultra-lightweight, flexible materials, a speed cage secures your foot to the outsole. And for extra bounce in your stride, go for Ronaldo football shoes featuring Air Zoom units in the heels. These create a springy feel underfoot, helping you speed down the pitch.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. Ready to join us? Choose Ronaldo boots with the Sustainable Materials tag. This means they're made with at least 20% recycled content by weight. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. Plus, since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste.