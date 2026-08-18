Cleveland Cavaliers

(3)
Cleveland Cavaliers Icon Edition
Cleveland Cavaliers Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Cleveland Cavaliers Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
Cleveland Cavaliers 2025/26 Hardwood Classics
Cleveland Cavaliers 2025/26 Hardwood Classics Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Cleveland Cavaliers 2025/26 Hardwood Classics
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
Cleveland Cavaliers Club
Cleveland Cavaliers Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
Cleveland Cavaliers Club
Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
74,99 €

Cleveland Cavaliers Jerseys & Gear

Represent your favourite NBA squad and "Believeland" with official Cleveland Cavaliers jerseys and gear from Nike. Founded in 1970 as an expansion team, the Cavs ended a 52-year championship drought for the city of Cleveland by defeating the Golden State Warriors in one of the greatest 7-game series comebacks in professional sports history. Choose from a variety of Cleveland Cavs jerseys, including authentic and swingman styles in multiple colourways, and find the versions that vibe with your personality and show love for your favourite players. Complement Cleveland Cavs jerseys with Cavs shorts, t-shirts, hoodies and more, and be sure to check out the complete NBA collection of fan gear for the latest selection of basketball apparel.