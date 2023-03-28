Skip to main content
      Play without limits

      Wrap up in our super-soft boys' hoodies. From cool classics to new designs, our hoodies for boys look as good as they feel. Choose bold colours with that unmistakable Nike swoosh or keep it simple with our boys' plain hoodies.

      For ultimate cosiness, go for Therma fabric styles. Powered by Dri-FIT Technology, these jumpers will keep you warm and dry when out and about. Chilly days are no match for our fleece boys' sweatshirts either – soft and fuzzy inside, they're ultra-comfy. Plus, you can stash your stuff in their front pockets.

      Little ones will love the feel of our Younger Kids range. These grab-and-go sweatshirts and hoodies keep in the warmth but are lightweight enough not to slow kids down. Our Toddlers Hoodies also deliver next-level comfort. Roomy and relaxed, they're perfect for all-day play.