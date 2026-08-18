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  3. Sleeveless & Tank Tops

Blue Tank Tops & Sleeveless Shirts

Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson' Women's Dri-FIT ADV Cropped Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Cropped Running Tank Top
69,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Men's Sleeveless Graphic T-Shirt
Jordan
Men's Sleeveless Graphic T-Shirt
39,99 €
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Tank Top
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Advantage
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Tank Top
59,99 €
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Women's Tennis Tank Top
Just In
NikeCourt Slam
Women's Tennis Tank Top
79,99 €
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
39,99 €
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Icon Edition 2022/23
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Icon Edition 2022/23
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic Men's Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Orlando Magic
Men's Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
Just In
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
29,99 €
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest
Just In
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest
89,99 €
Minnesota Timberwolves Icon Edition
Minnesota Timberwolves Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Minnesota Timberwolves Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Tight Ribbed Tank Top
Nike Sportswear
Women's Tight Ribbed Tank Top
29,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
37,99 €
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Cropped Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Cropped Running Tank Top
89,99 €
Jordan Sport Crossover
Jordan Sport Crossover Men's Dri-FIT Sleeveless Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Sport Crossover
Men's Dri-FIT Sleeveless Pullover Hoodie
59,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Women's Sleeveless Tank
Jordan
Women's Sleeveless Tank
39,99 €
Jordan Sport Flightweight
Jordan Sport Flightweight Men's Dri-FIT Sleeveless Top
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport Flightweight
Men's Dri-FIT Sleeveless Top
54,99 €
Nike Fast
Nike Fast Men's Dri-FIT Running Vest
Recycled Materials
Nike Fast
Men's Dri-FIT Running Vest
42,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Tight Tube Top
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear
Women's Tight Tube Top
39,99 €
Dallas Mavericks Icon Edition
Dallas Mavericks Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Dallas Mavericks Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
Nike Zenvy
Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
59,99 €
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Tank Top
42,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
37,99 €
Cleveland Cavaliers 2025/26 Hardwood Classics
Cleveland Cavaliers 2025/26 Hardwood Classics Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Cleveland Cavaliers 2025/26 Hardwood Classics
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One Fitted
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
29,99 €

Navy blue tank tops and sleeveless shirts: play it cool

When the heat is on, our blue tank tops and sleeveless shirts set you free to perform at your best. We make them in a choice of shades to suit your preferences. Choose a dark blue or navy blue tank top for a classic look. If you're looking for something fresh, go for a light blue tank top. Meanwhile, hues of royal and aquamarine are made to stand out. Keep an eye out for our iconic Nike Swoosh that gives your apparel its premium finishing touch.


Because pushing yourself to your limit means getting sweaty, we make our blue sleeveless tops with our acclaimed Nike Dri-FIT technology. It uses moisture-wicking fibres to actively draw perspiration away from your skin. Then it transports the dampness to the surface of your garment, so it can dry quickly. For next-level comfort in the toughest conditions, look for blue sleeveless shirts with our Dri-FIT ADV. It features advanced cooling and breathable zones in high-heat areas. That ensures you can shed excess heat more efficiently than ever, and stay laser-focused on smashing your goals.


We make our blue sleeveless tops in a choice of fits and silhouettes to suit your movement style. A blue sleeveless shirt in a slim-fitting cut helps you clearly see your form and line as you train. Keep an eye out for blue tank tops with built-in support and compression to hold everything securely in place. Prefer a looser shape? Oversized designs give a cling-free outline, while bonded seams provide a no-chafe feel against your skin.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose a blue tank top with our Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.