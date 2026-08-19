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Blue Shorts

(159)
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's French Terry Graphic Shorts
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Women's French Terry Graphic Shorts
59,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
64,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Mid-Rise Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Mid-Rise Shorts
34,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece Men's Nike Football Shorts
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece
Men's Nike Football Shorts
84,99 €
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 1/2-Length Running Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 1/2-Length Running Tights
69,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Men's Mesh Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan
Men's Mesh Diamond Shorts
54,99 €
NikeCourt Heritage
NikeCourt Heritage Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Tennis Shorts
NikeCourt Heritage
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Tennis Shorts
59,99 €
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece Men's Nike Football Shorts
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece
Men's Nike Football Shorts
84,99 €
Nike Sportswear Chill Poplin
Nike Sportswear Chill Poplin Women's Loose Mid-Rise Stripe Shorts
Nike Sportswear Chill Poplin
Women's Loose Mid-Rise Stripe Shorts
44,99 €
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's Mid-Rise 5cm (approx.) Boyshorts with Drawstring
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's Mid-Rise 5cm (approx.) Boyshorts with Drawstring
74,99 €
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
42,99 €
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Mesh Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's Mesh Shorts
49,99 €
FFF Strike
FFF Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
FFF Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
37,99 €
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson' Women's Dri-FIT ADV Tight Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Tight Running Shorts
74,99 €
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
32,99 €
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
Just In
Jordan Sport
Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
49,99 €
JA
JA Men's 20.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Just In
JA
Men's 20.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
49,99 €
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon Women's Runner Shorts
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon
Women's Runner Shorts
74,99 €
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Just In
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
64,99 €
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
Just In
NikeCourt Slam
Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
89,99 €
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Printed Running Shorts
Just In
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Printed Running Shorts
44,99 €
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Slam
Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
89,99 €
Nike Windrunner
Nike Windrunner Men's Lightweight Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Windrunner
Men's Lightweight Woven Shorts
54,99 €
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
54,99 €
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
42,99 €
ACG Second Sunrise
ACG Second Sunrise Men's Dri-FIT ADV 13cm (approx) Brief-Lined Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG Second Sunrise
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 13cm (approx) Brief-Lined Shorts
74,99 €
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
54,99 €
NikeCourt Ace Advantage
NikeCourt Ace Advantage Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
Just In
NikeCourt Ace Advantage
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
69,99 €
NikeCourt
NikeCourt Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts with Pockets
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts with Pockets
44,99 €
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
42,99 €
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Shorts
34,99 €
Nike Challenger
Nike Challenger Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Challenger
Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Shorts
29,99 €
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
24,99 €
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's 12.5cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's 12.5cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
44,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
42,99 €
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT Running Shorts
Just In
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT Running Shorts
64,99 €
Chelsea F.C. Tech Fleece
Chelsea F.C. Tech Fleece Men's Nike Football Shorts
Chelsea F.C. Tech Fleece
Men's Nike Football Shorts
84,99 €
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Unlined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Unlined Running Shorts
37,99 €
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
54,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Men's Indigo Denim Shorts
Nike Sportswear
Men's Indigo Denim Shorts
69,99 €
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Mesh Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Mesh Basketball Shorts
54,99 €
Inter Milan Strike
Inter Milan Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
37,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Woven Cargo Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Woven Cargo Shorts
39,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
44,99 €
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Shorts
94,99 €
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running 1/2-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running 1/2-Length Leggings
84,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
64,99 €
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Woven Flow Shorts
Nike Club
Men's Woven Flow Shorts
39,99 €
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
42,99 €
ACG Second Sunrise
ACG Second Sunrise Men's Dri-FIT ADV 13cm (approx) Brief-Lined Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG Second Sunrise
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 13cm (approx) Brief-Lined Shorts
74,99 €
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
54,99 €
NikeCourt Ace Advantage
NikeCourt Ace Advantage Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
Just In
NikeCourt Ace Advantage
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
69,99 €
NikeCourt
NikeCourt Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts with Pockets
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts with Pockets
44,99 €
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
42,99 €
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Shorts
34,99 €
Nike Challenger
Nike Challenger Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Challenger
Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Shorts
29,99 €
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
24,99 €
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's 12.5cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's 12.5cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
44,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
42,99 €
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT Running Shorts
Just In
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT Running Shorts
64,99 €
Chelsea F.C. Tech Fleece
Chelsea F.C. Tech Fleece Men's Nike Football Shorts
Chelsea F.C. Tech Fleece
Men's Nike Football Shorts
84,99 €
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Unlined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Unlined Running Shorts
37,99 €
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
54,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Men's Indigo Denim Shorts
Nike Sportswear
Men's Indigo Denim Shorts
69,99 €
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Mesh Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Mesh Basketball Shorts
54,99 €
Inter Milan Strike
Inter Milan Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
37,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Woven Cargo Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Woven Cargo Shorts
39,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
44,99 €
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Shorts
94,99 €
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running 1/2-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running 1/2-Length Leggings
84,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
64,99 €
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Woven Flow Shorts
Nike Club
Men's Woven Flow Shorts
39,99 €

Light, dark and navy blue shorts: start off strong

Stay cool, even when the game heats up, in blue shorts from our collection. Whether you're hitting the track, warming up for the pitch or heading to the gym, you can enjoy reliable coverage and comfort in options like baby blue shorts and navy blue shorts. Expect silky smooth, ultra-soft woven fabrics that won't rub as you move. Meanwhile, elastic waistbands with inner drawcords ensure a snug, adjustable fit.


We've designed our blue shorts to help you train without distractions. Take Nike Dri-FIT technology, for example, which moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation. That means you stay dry and comfortable while you move towards your goals. Looking for a streamlined feel? Our sleek biker shorts stretch with every move. No front seam makes for a smoother fit and a minimal chance of the fabric riding up. To help support your core, choose mid-rise light blue shorts with a wide elastic waistband.


Our dark blue running shorts ensure comfort and breathability mile after mile, thanks to perforated side panels and hem vents. If you want coverage, plus freedom of movement, opt for 2-in-1 shorts. These feature a snug inner layer to help prevent chafing as you run. Need somewhere to stash your essentials? Many of our shorts have drop-in pockets for smaller items, as well as zip pockets for larger belongings like phones.


Get a game-ready look in navy blue shorts inspired by your favourite team. Our football shorts include authentic design details inspired by what the pros wear. And because all athletes deserve to feel their best, our training shorts also come in kids' sizes.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose blue shorts with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.