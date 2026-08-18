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ACG Clothing

(99)
ACG 'High Stakes'
ACG 'High Stakes' Men's Hiking Trousers
Recycled Materials
ACG 'High Stakes'
Men's Hiking Trousers
114,99 €
ACG Five Towers
ACG Five Towers Men's UV Protection Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Five Towers
Men's UV Protection Jacket
134,99 €
ACG Wildsee
ACG Wildsee Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Base Layer Top
Recycled Materials
ACG Wildsee
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Base Layer Top
59,99 €
ACG Dolomiti
ACG Dolomiti Men's Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG Dolomiti
Men's Shorts
74,99 €
ACG Five Towers
ACG Five Towers Women's UV Protection Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Five Towers
Women's UV Protection Jacket
134,99 €
ACG Five Towers
ACG Five Towers Women's Skort
Recycled Materials
ACG Five Towers
Women's Skort
104,99 €
ACG 'Aireez'
ACG 'Aireez' Women's Button-Up Long-Sleeve Trail-Running Top
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Aireez'
Women's Button-Up Long-Sleeve Trail-Running Top
109,99 €
ACG 'Aireez'
ACG 'Aireez' Women's Button-Up Long-Sleeve Graphic Trail-Running Top
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Aireez'
Women's Button-Up Long-Sleeve Graphic Trail-Running Top
114,99 €
ACG Radical AirFlow NXT
ACG Radical AirFlow NXT Men's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Trail-Running Top
Coming Soon
ACG Radical AirFlow NXT
Men's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Trail-Running Top
149,99 €
ACG Radical AirFlow NXT
ACG Radical AirFlow NXT Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Trail-Running Top
Coming Soon
ACG Radical AirFlow NXT
Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Trail-Running Top
149,99 €
ACG Radical AirFlow
ACG Radical AirFlow Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Trail-Running Top
Coming Soon
ACG Radical AirFlow
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Trail-Running Top
119,99 €
ACG Radical AirFlow
ACG Radical AirFlow Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Trail Running Top
Coming Soon
ACG Radical AirFlow
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Trail Running Top
119,99 €
ACG 'Trailwind'
ACG 'Trailwind' Women's Dri-FIT ADV Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Trailwind'
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Shorts
84,99 €
Nike ACG GOAT
Nike ACG GOAT Pack Vest (5L)
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG GOAT
Pack Vest (5L)
134,99 €
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
Nike ACG
Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
54,99 €
ACG
ACG Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
ACG
Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
54,99 €
ACG Five Towers
ACG Five Towers Men's UV-Protective Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Five Towers
Men's UV-Protective Jacket
154,99 €
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece' Pullover Hoodie
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Pullover Hoodie
114,99 €
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
ACG 'Tuff Fleece' Men's Dri-FIT Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Men's Dri-FIT Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
114,99 €
ACG Wolf Lichen
ACG Wolf Lichen Crew-Neck Top
Recycled Materials
ACG Wolf Lichen
Crew-Neck Top
149,99 €
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
ACG 'Tuff Fleece' Women's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Women's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
114,99 €
ACG Lava Loft
ACG Lava Loft Men's Therma-FIT Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Lava Loft
Men's Therma-FIT Jacket
284,99 €
ACG Misery Ridge
ACG Misery Ridge Storm-FIT ADV GORE-TEX Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Misery Ridge
Storm-FIT ADV GORE-TEX Jacket
499,99 €
ACG Smith Summit
ACG Smith Summit Men's Cargo Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG Smith Summit
Men's Cargo Shorts
119,99 €
ACG Smith Summit
ACG Smith Summit Men's Zip Cargo Trousers
Recycled Materials
ACG Smith Summit
Men's Zip Cargo Trousers
194,99 €
Nike ACG 'Lunar Lake' PrimaLoft®
Nike ACG 'Lunar Lake' PrimaLoft® Men's Therma-FIT ADV Loose Hooded Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Lunar Lake' PrimaLoft®
Men's Therma-FIT ADV Loose Hooded Jacket
349,99 €
ACG Smith Summit
ACG Smith Summit Men's Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG Smith Summit
Men's Shorts
129,99 €
ACG Tuff Fleece
ACG Tuff Fleece Trousers
ACG Tuff Fleece
Trousers
94,99 €
ACG Dolomiti
ACG Dolomiti Women's Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG Dolomiti
Women's Shorts
74,99 €
ACG Smith Summit
ACG Smith Summit Women's UV-Resistant Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Smith Summit
Women's UV-Resistant Jacket
199,99 €
Nike Trail Second Sunrise
Nike Trail Second Sunrise Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Trail Second Sunrise
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
64,99 €
Nike ACG 'Trailwind'
Nike ACG 'Trailwind' Men's Storm-FIT ADV Waterproof Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Trailwind'
Men's Storm-FIT ADV Waterproof Trousers
139,99 €
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
Nike ACG
Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
49,99 €
ACG Canwell Glacier
ACG Canwell Glacier Men's Therma-FIT ADV Windproof Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Canwell Glacier
Men's Therma-FIT ADV Windproof Jacket
179,99 €
ACG Wolf Tree
ACG Wolf Tree Women's 1/2-Zip Top
Recycled Materials
ACG Wolf Tree
Women's 1/2-Zip Top
129,99 €
ACG Trailwind
ACG Trailwind Men's Storm-FIT ADV Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Trailwind
Men's Storm-FIT ADV Jacket
179,99 €
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece' Men's Therma-FIT Pullover Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Men's Therma-FIT Pullover Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
119,99 €
ACG Dolomiti
ACG Dolomiti Men's Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG Dolomiti
Men's Shorts
84,99 €
ACG Wolf Tree
ACG Wolf Tree Full-Zip Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Wolf Tree
Full-Zip Jacket
119,99 €
Nike ACG 'Magic Hour'
Nike ACG 'Magic Hour' Men's Dri-FIT Trail Hoodie
Nike ACG 'Magic Hour'
Men's Dri-FIT Trail Hoodie
79,99 €
ACG Solar Chase
ACG Solar Chase Men's Dri-FIT ADV Tank Top
Recycled Materials
ACG Solar Chase
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Tank Top
54,99 €
Nike ACG 'Lava Flow'
Nike ACG 'Lava Flow' Older Kids' Therma-FIT ADV Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Lava Flow'
Older Kids' Therma-FIT ADV Jacket
164,99 €
ACG Dolomiti
ACG Dolomiti Women's Trousers
Bestseller
ACG Dolomiti
Women's Trousers
99,99 €
ACG Lava Loops
ACG Lava Loops Men's Dri-FIT ADV 1/2-Length Trail Running Tights
Recycled Materials
ACG Lava Loops
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 1/2-Length Trail Running Tights
84,99 €
ACG Solar Chase
ACG Solar Chase Men's Dri-FIT ADV Trail Running Top
Recycled Materials
ACG Solar Chase
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Trail Running Top
59,99 €
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (Approx.) Brief-Lined Trail-Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (Approx.) Brief-Lined Trail-Running Shorts
69,99 €
Nike ACG 'Cosmic Peaks'
Nike ACG 'Cosmic Peaks' Men's Storm-FIT ADV Trail Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Cosmic Peaks'
Men's Storm-FIT ADV Trail Running Jacket
249,99 €
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Men's Trail Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Men's Trail Running Jacket
119,99 €
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 7/8 Trail Running Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 7/8 Trail Running Leggings
94,99 €
ACG Lava Flow
ACG Lava Flow Men's Therma-FIT ADV Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Lava Flow
Men's Therma-FIT ADV Jacket
259,99 €
ACG Trailwind
ACG Trailwind Men's Dri-FIT ADV 8cm (approx) Brief-Lined Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG Trailwind
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 8cm (approx) Brief-Lined Shorts
79,99 €
Nike ACG 'Lunar Ray'
Nike ACG 'Lunar Ray' Men's Dri-FIT ADV Trail Running Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Lunar Ray'
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Trail Running Tights
109,99 €
Nike ACG Everyday Elevated
Nike ACG Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Nike ACG Everyday Elevated
Crew Socks (1 Pair)
19,99 €
ACG
ACG Older Kids' Phantazama Jacket
ACG
Older Kids' Phantazama Jacket
129,99 €
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Men's Dri-FIT Mid-Layer 1/4-Zip Trail Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Men's Dri-FIT Mid-Layer 1/4-Zip Trail Running Top
79,99 €
Nike ACG 'Solar Chase'
Nike ACG 'Solar Chase' Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Hooded Trail-Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Solar Chase'
Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Hooded Trail-Running Top
79,99 €
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Older Kids' Max90 T-Shirt
Nike ACG
Older Kids' Max90 T-Shirt
32,99 €
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Older Kids' Cargo Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Older Kids' Cargo Shorts
54,99 €
ACG Second Sunrise
ACG Second Sunrise Men's Dri-FIT ADV 13cm (approx) Brief-Lined Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG Second Sunrise
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 13cm (approx) Brief-Lined Shorts
74,99 €
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
ACG 'Tuff Fleece' Dri-FIT Pants
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Dri-FIT Pants
104,99 €
ACG Phantazma
ACG Phantazma Women's Storm-FIT ADV Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Phantazma
Women's Storm-FIT ADV Jacket
179,99 €
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
Nike ACG
Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
74,99 €
Nike ACG Everyday
Nike ACG Everyday Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Nike ACG Everyday
Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)
19,99 €
ACG Aireez
ACG Aireez Men's UV Protection Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Aireez
Men's UV Protection Jacket
114,99 €
ACG Wildsee
ACG Wildsee Men's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Base Layer
Recycled Materials
ACG Wildsee
Men's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Base Layer
64,99 €
ACG
ACG Women's T-shirt
ACG
Women's T-shirt
54,99 €
ACG Dawn Range
ACG Dawn Range Men's Dri-FIT Trail Running Trousers
Recycled Materials
ACG Dawn Range
Men's Dri-FIT Trail Running Trousers
104,99 €
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree' Women's Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
Women's Trousers
124,99 €
ACG Lava Flow
ACG Lava Flow Therma-FIT ADV Trousers
Recycled Materials
ACG Lava Flow
Therma-FIT ADV Trousers
249,99 €
ACG Phantazma
ACG Phantazma Men's Storm-FIT ADV Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Phantazma
Men's Storm-FIT ADV Jacket
159,99 €
ACG Lava Loft
ACG Lava Loft Women's Therma-FIT Trail Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Lava Loft
Women's Therma-FIT Trail Running Jacket
284,99 €
ACG Lava Flow
ACG Lava Flow Men's Therma-FIT ADV Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Lava Flow
Men's Therma-FIT ADV Jacket
249,99 €
Related Stories

Nike ACG clothing: tackle tough conditions with confidence

Whether you're hiking uphill or running on the road, our ACG clothing keeps you warm and protected. Discover gear that's equipped for cold-weather adventures. Think puffer jackets with PrimaLoft® technology. This effective insulation is made from small fibres that lock in heat while letting moisture escape, keeping you cosy. Plus, high-neck zips give you added protection from the cold. Look out for options with our Therma-FIT ADV apparel. Combining heat-regulating fabric with advanced engineering, these pieces ensure you're comfortable in all conditions.


Staying prepared helps you perform at your best. That's why our ACG clothing collection includes designs with a water-repellent finish to keep you dry during unexpected showers. We've also got fleece sweatshirts and trousers with windproof technology that helps you stay warm. If the sun's out, reach for our mid-weight canvas jackets with UV-blocking technology. Meanwhile, mesh-lined back vents allow extra airflow to keep you cool. You'll also find classic T-shirts crafted from lightweight sweat-wicking fabric for supreme comfort.


Need apparel that's as versatile as you? Nike ACG clothing is designed for layering, so you can easily adapt to your surroundings. Explore roomy jackets and hoodies made to wear over base layers. We've also got convenient options that fold down into their own packable bag and won't take up much space. Plus, check out puffers that pack into an internal mesh stuff sack—you can even use these as a pillow while camping.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose the designs from our ACG clothing range with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.