Nike Training Duffel Bag (24L)

Headed for a quick sweat session? Make grabbing your stuff and hitting the gym just a little bit easier with this roomy duffel. The spacious main compartment holds larger gear like shoes, clothes and resistance bands. A zip pocket on the inside helps keep small items like your keys, jewellery or phone organised and easy to grab. Keep it by the door and you're always ready to squeeze a workout in.

Colour Shown: Black/Black/White

Style: IH7961-010

Country/Region of Origin: China, Indonesia