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Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Goalkeeper Shirt - Black

Recycled Materials

Nike x LEGO® Collection

Older Kids' Goalkeeper Shirt

49,99 €
This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres

Photo-realistic LEGO® bricks make up the stripes on this goalkeeper shirt—so you can be a brick wall in the box. Zoom in close and you'll see the pieces that make up the pattern.


  • Colour Shown: Black
  • Style: IO3128-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: Cambodia

Nike x LEGO® Collection

49,99 €

Photo-realistic LEGO® bricks make up the stripes on this goalkeeper shirt—so you can be a brick wall in the box. Zoom in close and you'll see the pieces that make up the pattern.

Benefits

  • The lightweight knit material is breathable and has an old-school sheen.
  • Ribbing at the cuffs and collar give this keeper shirt a game-day look.
  • Eye-catching details include a holographic shield emblem and a chrome Swoosh Brick logo.

Product details

  • 100% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black
  • Style: IO3128-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: Cambodia

Size & Fit

    • Male model is wearing size M and is 4'2"(127cm approx.)
    • Female model is wearing size M and is 4'10" (147cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

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    Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Goalkeeper Shirt

    Nike x LEGO® Collection

    49,99 €

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