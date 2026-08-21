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Nike Everyday Cushioned Training No-Show Socks (6 Pairs) - White/Black

Nike Everyday Cushioned

Training No-Show Socks (6 Pairs)

24,99 €
White/Black
Black/White

Power through your workout with the Nike Everyday Cushioned Socks. The thick terry sole gives you extra comfort for foot drills and lifts, while a ribbed arch band wraps your midfoot for a supportive feel.


  • Colour Shown: White/Black
  • Style: SX7675-100
  • Country/Region of Origin: Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Pakistan

Nike Everyday Cushioned

24,99 €

COMFORT AND SUPPORT.

Power through your workout with the Nike Everyday Cushioned Socks. The thick terry sole gives you extra comfort for foot drills and lifts, while a ribbed arch band wraps your midfoot for a supportive feel.

Benefits

  • Dri-FIT Technology helps keep your feet dry and comfortable.
  • Thick terry sole provides comfort and impact absorption.
  • Ribbed arch band offers a supportive feel.
  • No-show silhouette lends a low-profile look.

Product Details

  • Fabric: Solid: 74% cotton/24% polyester/1% elastane/1% nylon. Heather: 67% cotton/31% polyester/1% elastane/1% nylon.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: White/Black
  • Style: SX7675-100
  • Country/Region of Origin: Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Pakistan

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Everyday Cushioned Training No-Show Socks (6 Pairs)

    Nike Everyday Cushioned

    24,99 €