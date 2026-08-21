image 1 of 2
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Training No-Show Socks (6 Pairs)
24,99 €
Power through your workout with the Nike Everyday Cushioned Socks. The thick terry sole gives you extra comfort for foot drills and lifts, while a ribbed arch band wraps your midfoot for a supportive feel.
- Colour Shown: White/Black
- Style: SX7675-100
- Country/Region of Origin: Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Pakistan
Nike Everyday Cushioned
24,99 €
COMFORT AND SUPPORT.
Power through your workout with the Nike Everyday Cushioned Socks. The thick terry sole gives you extra comfort for foot drills and lifts, while a ribbed arch band wraps your midfoot for a supportive feel.
Benefits
- Dri-FIT Technology helps keep your feet dry and comfortable.
- Thick terry sole provides comfort and impact absorption.
- Ribbed arch band offers a supportive feel.
- No-show silhouette lends a low-profile look.
Product Details
- Fabric: Solid: 74% cotton/24% polyester/1% elastane/1% nylon. Heather: 67% cotton/31% polyester/1% elastane/1% nylon.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: White/Black
- Style: SX7675-100
- Country/Region of Origin: Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Pakistan
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
No reviews
Nike Everyday Cushioned
24,99 €