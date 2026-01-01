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England Club Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Fo Joggers - Midnight Navy/White

England Club Fleece

Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers

44,99 €
This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

Soft, warm and comfy—you could practically live in these England Joggers. Smooth on the outside, brushed soft on the inside, this lightweight fleece is an easy layer when you want a little extra warmth.


  • Colour Shown: Midnight Navy/White
  • Style: IB7971-410
  • Country/Region of Origin: Cambodia

England Club Fleece

44,99 €

Soft, warm and comfy—you could practically live in these England Joggers. Smooth on the outside, brushed soft on the inside, this lightweight fleece is an easy layer when you want a little extra warmth.

Product Details

  • Body: 80% cotton/20% polyester Pocket bags: 100% cotton
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Midnight Navy/White
  • Style: IB7971-410
  • Country/Region of Origin: Cambodia

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 5′1″ (155cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
    • Full length: falls below the ankle
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    England Club Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Fo Joggers

    England Club Fleece

    44,99 €

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