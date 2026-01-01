Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT
Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve 1/2-Zip Top (Extended Size)
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This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres
Don't let cold weather stop you from having fun. Grab this long-sleeve top when you need a little extra warmth. Its smooth, knit fabric has a fit that sits close against your body, plus all the stretch you need to reach for the next monkey bar, catch a pass or help your teammate up.
- Colour Shown: Black/White
- Style: FD2878-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Nike Dri-FIT
Don't let cold weather stop you from having fun. Grab this long-sleeve top when you need a little extra warmth. Its smooth, knit fabric has a fit that sits close against your body, plus all the stretch you need to reach for the next monkey bar, catch a pass or help your teammate up.
Benefits
- Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
- Zipped up or unzipped? You decide when you need extra warmth or air with this 1/2-zip design.
- Thumbholes help your top stay in place.
Product Details
- 100% polyester
- Printed Swoosh logo
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/White
- Style: FD2878-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M+ and is 4'11" (150cm approx.)
- Slim fit: sleek and tailored
- Size Guide
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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Nike Dri-FIT