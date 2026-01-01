Nike Downshifter 14 SE
Women's Road Running Shoes
- Colour Shown: Silt Red/Particle Rose/Phantom/Tattoo
- Style: IR1524-600
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Nike Downshifter 14 SE
Increased foam stacks give responsive cushioning for comfort and bounce.
Kick your stride into another gear in the Downshifter 14. We increased the amount of cushioning in the midsole for more comfort and responsiveness than the previous iteration. Plus, the upper is made with an open-hole mesh for optimal breathability and a midfoot band gives you a locked-in feel.
Open-Hole Mesh
Engineered open-hole mesh on the upper offers breathability.
Springy cushioning
We increased the amount of cushioning in the midsole for more comfort and bounce.
Comfortable Containment
Internal-fit band offers containment around the midfoot for a locked-in feel.
What's New?
- Increase foam stack height
- Open-hole mesh upper
Product Details
- Weight Approx.: 276g (Women's US 8)
- Heel-to-toe drop: 10mm
- Special edition paint splatter design
- Low-cut collar
- Classic laces
- Colour Shown: Silt Red/Particle Rose/Phantom/Tattoo
- Style: IR1524-600
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Downshifter 14 SE
Enhanced breathability and a soft foam midsole cushions each step.
Engineered For
Road Running
Cushioning
Responsive
Shoe Weight
Approx. 276g (Women's UK 5.5)
Heel-to-Toe Drop
10mm
Tech Specs
Shoe Weight
Approx. 276g (Women's UK 5.5)
Heel-to-Toe Drop
10mm