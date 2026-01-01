Dallas Mavericks Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts

The Dallas Mavericks Nike NBA Swingman Shorts are inspired by the authentic NBA shorts.They have sweat-wicking fabric and design details that match your team's on-court look.Side pockets stash essential items for easy storage.This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres.

Colour Shown: White/College Navy/Game Royal/Game Royal

Style: AJ5598-100

Country/Region of Origin: Guatemala