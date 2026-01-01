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Chelsea F.C.
Men's Nike Total 90 Football T-Shirt
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Channelling the energy and edge of the early 2000s, this Chelsea F.C. Total 90 tee is a throwback to one of the era's most iconic collections.
- Colour Shown: Game Royal
- Style: HV4898-480
- Country/Region of Origin: India
Chelsea F.C.
30% off
Channelling the energy and edge of the early 2000s, this Chelsea F.C. Total 90 tee is a throwback to one of the era's most iconic collections.
Behind the design: Total 90
Designed to perform through all 90 minutes of a match, the Total 90 Collection became one of the iconic kits of the 2000s thanks to its curving lines, asymmetric designs and mixed materials. This re-release brings that same energy for a new generation of players and fans.
Product details
- 100% cotton
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Game Royal
- Style: HV4898-480
- Country/Region of Origin: India
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 5′11″ (179cm approx.)
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Size Guide
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Chelsea F.C.
30% off