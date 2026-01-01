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Chelsea F.C. Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie - Bright Blue/White

Chelsea F.C. Club

Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie

49,99 €
This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

Never let the cold be the reason you aren't repping Chelsea FC. Smooth on the outside, brushed soft on the inside, this lightweight fleece is an easy layer when you want a little extra warmth.


  • Colour Shown: Bright Blue/White
  • Style: II3725-452
  • Country/Region of Origin: Cambodia

Chelsea F.C. Club

49,99 €

Never let the cold be the reason you aren't repping Chelsea FC. Smooth on the outside, brushed soft on the inside, this lightweight fleece is an easy layer when you want a little extra warmth.

Product Details

  • Front pocket
  • Body: 80% cotton/20% polyester Hood lining: 100% cotton. Rib: 97% cotton/3% elastane.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Bright Blue/White
  • Style: II3725-452
  • Country/Region of Origin: Cambodia

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 4'3" (130cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Chelsea F.C. Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie

    Chelsea F.C. Club

    49,99 €

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