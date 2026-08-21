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Chelsea F.C. Club Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie - Bright Blue/White

Chelsea F.C. Club

Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie

69,99 €
This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

Never let the cold be the reason you aren't repping Chelsea FC. Midweight semi-brushed fleece is slightly fuzzy on the inside and smooth on the outside.


  • Colour Shown: Bright Blue/White
  • Style: II3419-452
  • Country/Region of Origin: Cambodia

Chelsea F.C. Club

69,99 €

Never let the cold be the reason you aren't repping Chelsea FC. Midweight semi-brushed fleece is slightly fuzzy on the inside and smooth on the outside.

Product details

  • Front pocket
  • Body/Hood lining: 80% cotton/20% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Bright Blue/White
  • Style: II3419-452
  • Country/Region of Origin: Cambodia

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′1″ (185cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Chelsea F.C. Club Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie

    Chelsea F.C. Club

    69,99 €