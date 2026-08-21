image 1 of 5
Recycled Materials
Nike Challenger
Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Shorts
29,99 €
You're always up for a challenge, that's why you reach for the right gear. Dri-FIT tech works with mesh side panels to wick sweat and keep you cool when playtime heats up. Plus, a rear drop-in pocket keeps your phone out of the way but always close by.
- Colour Shown: Smoke Grey/Black
- Style: IV6162-084
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Nike Challenger
29,99 €
You're always up for a challenge, that's why you reach for the right gear. Dri-FIT tech works with mesh side panels to wick sweat and keep you cool when playtime heats up. Plus, a rear drop-in pocket keeps your phone out of the way but always close by.
Benefits
- Lightweight fabric moves sweat away from your skin for quick evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
- Tighten up the elastic waistband on the fly with the quick-tie drawstring.
- Rear drop-in pocket keeps your phone on you without taking up precious space while playing.
- Mesh side panels keep things breezy when the game heats up.
Product Details
- Reflective design details
- Not intended for use as personal protective equipment (PPE)
- 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Smoke Grey/Black
- Style: IV6162-084
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size S and is 4′8″ (142cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
No reviews
Nike Challenger
29,99 €