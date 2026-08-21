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Recycled Materials
Brazil Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Knit Top
29,99 €
This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres
This classic-fit Brazil top uses sweat-wicking technology to help keep you cool and composed when your training heats up.
- Colour Shown: Light Photo Blue/Light Menta/Midwest Gold
- Style: IB5523-435
- Country/Region of Origin: Laos, Thailand
Brazil Academy Pro
29,99 €
This classic-fit Brazil top uses sweat-wicking technology to help keep you cool and composed when your training heats up.
Product Details
- 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Light Photo Blue/Light Menta/Midwest Gold
- Style: IB5523-435
- Country/Region of Origin: Laos, Thailand
Size & Fit
- Female model is wearing size M and is 4'11" (150cm approx.)
- Male model is wearing size M and is 4'10" (147cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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Brazil Academy Pro
29,99 €