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Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Shoe Bag
19,99 €
The Nike Brasilia Shoe Bag lets you store and transport your footwear separate from your other gear. A handle on the end is easy to grab on the go and a zip pocket on the outside keeps small items accessible.
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/Black
- Style: IB4410-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia
Nike Brasilia
19,99 €
The Nike Brasilia Shoe Bag lets you store and transport your footwear separate from your other gear. A handle on the end is easy to grab on the go and a zip pocket on the outside keeps small items accessible.
Benefits
- Top zip compartment secures your shoes.
- Zip outside pocket keeps small items close.
- Handle on the end lets you grab the bag and go.
Product Details
- 33cm L x 15cm W x 18cm H (approx.)
- 11L
- 100% polyester
- Spot clean
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/Black
- Style: IB4410-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Brasilia
19,99 €