Boston Celtics Statement Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey

SPOT ON
BARRA
The strip was reduced and was spot on, my nephew was over the moon.
Recycled Materials
This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres
Emulate your favourite player in this Boston Celtics jersey, a fan-ready favourite with logo and design details that match what the pros wear on the court. Plus, it infuses breathable mesh with sweat-wicking technology to help keep you cool and dry whether you're burning up the court or just keeping it casual around town.
Boston Celtics Statement Edition
Emulate your favourite player in this Boston Celtics jersey, a fan-ready favourite with logo and design details that match what the pros wear on the court. Plus, it infuses breathable mesh with sweat-wicking technology to help keep you cool and dry whether you're burning up the court or just keeping it casual around town.
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
5 stars
SPOT ON
BARRA
The strip was reduced and was spot on, my nephew was over the moon.
Go the celtics!
Trento
Quality product great price
Boston Celtics Statement Edition