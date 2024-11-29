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Boston Celtics Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey - White

Recycled Materials

Boston Celtics Association Edition

Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey

104,99 €
Select SizeSize Guide

This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres

With a white background, the Association Edition Jersey is a common thread shared by every team in the NBA. This Boston Celtics jersey is inspired by what the pros wear on the hardwood, from team colours and graphics to lightweight, sweat-wicking mesh. It helps keep you dry and cool on or off the court while you rep your favourite player and the game you love.


  • Colour Shown: White
  • Style: DN2070-100
  • Country/Region of Origin: Guatemala, Thailand

Boston Celtics Association Edition

104,99 €

With a white background, the Association Edition Jersey is a common thread shared by every team in the NBA. This Boston Celtics jersey is inspired by what the pros wear on the hardwood, from team colours and graphics to lightweight, sweat-wicking mesh. It helps keep you dry and cool on or off the court while you rep your favourite player and the game you love.

Benefits

  • Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
  • Breathable mesh helps keep you cool on or off the court.

Product Details

  • Twill player name and number
  • Heat-applied graphics
  • Jock tag at hem
  • 100% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: White
  • Style: DN2070-100
  • Country/Region of Origin: Guatemala, Thailand

Size & Fit

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

Reviews (5)

5 stars

  • Basketball jersey

    Trent

    Love this jersey. Well made and fits perfect.

  • Mana jersey

    Aaron

    Quick and reliable service also very quick delivery

  • Cool stuff

    Jay S

    Nice jersey! love it

Boston Celtics Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey

Boston Celtics Association Edition

104,99 €

Complete the look