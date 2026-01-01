Book 2 "WNBA 30th"
Basketball Shoes
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Book's quiet confidence comes both from within and the work he puts in. He would prefer to let his game and the Book 2 talk for him. Armed with game-ready tech, it's more responsive than Book's original masterpiece. Forefoot Air Zoom gives his first step a turbo boost. Player-approved Cushlon offers coast-to-coast cushion. And a super-charged sockliner gives Book soft, responsive step-in bounce. Ball in.
- Colour Shown: White/Fireberry/Light Photo Blue/Midnight Navy
- Style: IR6333-100
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Book 2 "WNBA 30th"
Book's quiet confidence comes both from within and the work he puts in. He would prefer to let his game and the Book 2 talk for him. Armed with game-ready tech, it's more responsive than Book's original masterpiece. Forefoot Air Zoom gives his first step a turbo boost. Player-approved Cushlon offers coast-to-coast cushion. And a super-charged sockliner gives Book soft, responsive step-in bounce. Ball in.
From the Vault
This Book 2 honours the WNBA's 30th anniversary, blending the league's debut colours to salute the day ones who sparked hope in young hoopers like Book.
Zoom Zoom
We moved the Air Zoom unit from the heel to the forefoot for low-profile responsiveness.
Snug Fit
A midfoot webbing system offers snug, soft security for quick cuts and sudden Book-like jabs and pivots.
Lightweight Upper
The upper is made of a light, durable synthetic material that disappears on your foot. It helps keep you and Book feeling fresh through the fourth quarter and beyond.
Comfy foam
The midsole is made of our newest Cushlon foam, which gives you a plush underfoot sensation, so your feet feel fresh throughout the 4th quarter.
AF1-Inspired Traction
The modernised herringbone traction pattern was inspired by Book's love for the Air Force 1, taking its cues from heritage hoops pivot circles that deliver traction and durability.
More Benefits
- Book’s foot sits on top of a responsive sockliner, offering the star a fast step-in feel.
- A midfoot webbing system offers snug, soft security for quick cuts and sudden Book-like jabs and pivots.
Product details
- Colour Shown: White/Fireberry/Light Photo Blue/Midnight Navy
- Style: IR6333-100
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
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Book 2 "WNBA 30th"
Court command and forefoot quickness let you play at your own Book-like pace.
Advantage
Reactive Speed
Court Feel
Low & Grounded
Designed For
Acceleration & Deceleration
Fit
Snug
Tech Specs
Shoe Weight
Approx. 450g (Men's UK 8)
Heel-to-Toe Drop
Approx. 6mm
What's New?
- Air Zoom unit moves from the heel to forefoot for quicker responsiveness.
- Lightweight upper and low-profile design give an enhanced court feel.
- Midfoot webbing system provides snug security.
- Cushlon 3.0 foam and plush sockliner deliver soft and stable cushioning.
- Sun-dappled herringbone traction pattern helps you cut and accelerate.
Behind the Design
"A big thing for me was feeling the court and being a bit lower to the ground".
Devin Booker
Guard, Phoenix Suns