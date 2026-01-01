Book 2 'Tigers'
Basketball Shoes
Devin Booker reps The Mitten, loud and proud. This special edition Book 2 pays homage to his home state by sporting the iconic old English D that's recognisable to any baseball fan, symbolising the strength and toughness that embodies the 313.
- Colour Shown: Midnight Navy/White/Midnight Navy
- Style: IM4667-400
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Book 2 'Tigers'
Devin Booker reps The Mitten, loud and proud. This special edition Book 2 pays homage to his home state by sporting the iconic old English D that's recognisable to any baseball fan, symbolising the strength and toughness that embodies the 313.
Zoom Zoom
We moved the Air Zoom unit from the heel to the forefoot for low-profile responsiveness. The modernised herringbone traction pattern was inspired by Book's love for the Air Force 1, taking its cues from heritage hoops pivot circles that deliver traction and durability.
Lightweight Upper
The upper is made of a light, durable synthetic material that disappears on your foot. It helps keep you and Book feeling fresh through the fourth quarter and beyond.
Snug Fit
A midfoot webbing system offers snug, soft security for quick cuts and sudden Book-like jabs and pivots.
Product details
- Colour Shown: Midnight Navy/White/Midnight Navy
- Style: IM4667-400
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
Reviews (0)
Reviews (0)
No reviews
Have your say. Be the first to review the Book 2 'Tigers'.
Book 2 'Tigers'
Court command and forefoot quickness let you play at your own Book-like pace.
Advantage
Reactive Speed
Court Feel
Low & Grounded
Designed For
Acceleration & Deceleration
Fit
Snug
Tech Specs
Shoe Weight
Approx. 450g (Men's UK 8)
Heel-to-Toe Drop
Approx. 6mm
What's New?
- Air Zoom unit moves from the heel to forefoot for quicker responsiveness.
- Lightweight upper and low-profile design give an enhanced court feel.
- Midfoot webbing system provides snug security.
- Cushlon 3.0 foam and plush sockliner deliver soft and stable cushioning.
- Sun-dappled herringbone traction pattern helps you cut and accelerate.
Behind the Design
"A big thing for me was feeling the court and being a bit lower to the ground".
Devin Booker
Guard, Phoenix Suns