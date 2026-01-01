Book 2 'Tigers' Basketball Shoes

Book 2 'Tigers'

159,99 €

Devin Booker reps The Mitten, loud and proud. This special edition Book 2 pays homage to his home state by sporting the iconic old English D that's recognisable to any baseball fan, symbolising the strength and toughness that embodies the 313.

Zoom Zoom

We moved the Air Zoom unit from the heel to the forefoot for low-profile responsiveness. The modernised herringbone traction pattern was inspired by Book's love for the Air Force 1, taking its cues from heritage hoops pivot circles that deliver traction and durability.

Lightweight Upper

The upper is made of a light, durable synthetic material that disappears on your foot. It helps keep you and Book feeling fresh through the fourth quarter and beyond.

Snug Fit

A midfoot webbing system offers snug, soft security for quick cuts and sudden Book-like jabs and pivots.