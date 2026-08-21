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Nike Ava Rover Older Kids' Shoes - Black/Black/Sequoia/Anthracite

Nike Ava Rover

Older Kids' Shoes

30% off
Black/Black/Sequoia/Anthracite
Black/Black/Anthracite/Black

Performance-ready innovation, engineered for the city. The Nike Ava Rover elevates your everyday with a stacked ReactX midsole and an ultralight outsole designed with the streets in mind. Top it all off with a sleek, breathable upper that looks as good as it feels.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Sequoia/Anthracite
  • Style: HF6331-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

Nike Ava Rover

30% off

Performance-ready innovation, engineered for the city. The Nike Ava Rover elevates your everyday with a stacked ReactX midsole and an ultralight outsole designed with the streets in mind. Top it all off with a sleek, breathable upper that looks as good as it feels.

Secure fit

Mudguards wrap around the lightweight upper to help you feel secure. Perforations on the top of the shoe keep it breathable.

Next-Level Cushioning

The oversized midsole is made with performance-level ReactX foam for ultra-comfortable cushioning.

Engineered traction

A thin layer of rubber on the outsole adds grip only where you need it, keeping the shoe light and flexible.

Product details

  • Classic laces
  • Pull tab on heel
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Sequoia/Anthracite
  • Style: HF6331-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Ava Rover Older Kids' Shoes

    Nike Ava Rover

    30% off