Nike Ava Rover
Older Kids' Shoes
Performance-ready innovation, engineered for the city. The Nike Ava Rover elevates your everyday with a stacked ReactX midsole and an ultralight outsole designed with the streets in mind. Top it all off with a sleek, breathable upper that looks as good as it feels.
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/Sequoia/Anthracite
- Style: HF6331-001
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia
Nike Ava Rover
Performance-ready innovation, engineered for the city. The Nike Ava Rover elevates your everyday with a stacked ReactX midsole and an ultralight outsole designed with the streets in mind. Top it all off with a sleek, breathable upper that looks as good as it feels.
Secure fit
Mudguards wrap around the lightweight upper to help you feel secure. Perforations on the top of the shoe keep it breathable.
Next-Level Cushioning
The oversized midsole is made with performance-level ReactX foam for ultra-comfortable cushioning.
Engineered traction
A thin layer of rubber on the outsole adds grip only where you need it, keeping the shoe light and flexible.
Product details
- Classic laces
- Pull tab on heel
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/Sequoia/Anthracite
- Style: HF6331-001
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Ava Rover