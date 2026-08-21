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Recycled Materials
Nike Apex Electric
Bucket Hat
30% off
This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres
This square, printed bucket hat features a logo in Nike legend Bill Bowerman's handwriting. It offers a mid-depth build and 360 degrees of coverage.
- Colour Shown: Dark Obsidian/Football Grey
- Style: HJ4395-475
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam
Nike Apex Electric
30% off
This square, printed bucket hat features a logo in Nike legend Bill Bowerman's handwriting. It offers a mid-depth build and 360 degrees of coverage.
Product details
- 100% polyester
- Hand-wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Dark Obsidian/Football Grey
- Style: HJ4395-475
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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Nike Apex Electric
30% off