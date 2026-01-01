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Nike Air
Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Reach for this lightweight fleece hoodie when you need a little extra warmth. It's smooth on the outside and brushed soft on the inside for added cosiness. Special design details like an embroidered chest logo and contrast piping elevate your look.
- Colour Shown: Black/White/White
- Style: II7350-010
- Country/Region of Origin: India
Nike Air
30% off
Reach for this lightweight fleece hoodie when you need a little extra warmth. It's smooth on the outside and brushed soft on the inside for added cosiness. Special design details like an embroidered chest logo and contrast piping elevate your look.
Benefits
- The midweight brushed fleece feels extra soft on the inside and smooth on the outside.
- Extra room through the sleeves and body gives you the space you need to dive into whatever adventure comes next.
Product Details
- 80% cotton/20% polyester
- Embroidered Nike Air logo (chest)
- Silicone Nike Air patch
- Kangaroo pocket
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/White/White
- Style: II7350-010
- Country/Region of Origin: India
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size S and is 4'6" (137cm approx.)
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Air
30% off