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Nike Air Max Plus
Men's Shoes
30% off
Let your attitude have the edge in the Air Max Plus. Its iconic caging adds heat to your look while airy mesh keeps you cool. And the visible cushioning lets you celebrate your defiant style in comfort.
- Colour Shown: Black/Anthracite/Pink Foam/White
- Style: IU7540-001
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia
Nike Air Max Plus
30% off
Let your attitude have the edge in the Air Max Plus. Its iconic caging adds heat to your look while airy mesh keeps you cool. And the visible cushioning lets you celebrate your defiant style in comfort.
Benefits
- Mesh upper with synthetic leather accents is durable and breathable.
- The midfoot arch creates a supportive feel.
- Nike Air units provide lightweight cushioning.
- Rubber outsole gives you durable traction.
Product Details
- Foam midsole
- Rubber outsole
- Colour Shown: Black/Anthracite/Pink Foam/White
- Style: IU7540-001
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Air Max Plus
30% off