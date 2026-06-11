Nike Air Max Plus 3 Men's Shoes

Shaun486074880
Love the style and very comfortable
This Air Max Plus 3 honours its heritage with subtle nods to its predecessors. The foam cushioning and Max Air units put tried-and-tested bounce and comfort in your step. Futuristic design lines and sleek details bring these kicks into the present day with eye-catching style.
Nike Air Max Plus 3
This Air Max Plus 3 honours its heritage with subtle nods to its predecessors. The foam cushioning and Max Air units put tried-and-tested bounce and comfort in your step. Futuristic design lines and sleek details bring these kicks into the present day with eye-catching style.
Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. In 1987, the Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it. Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking colour combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4.8 stars
Shaun486074880
Love the style and very comfortable
All purpose
sheldonf125882624
Comfortable smart love the style can all purpose trainer can't go wrong getting this one
The Trainers
AbidH93939389
What a complete piece of work by Nike. I bought few different pairs and models but these are just awesome. Wish they come in more colours as white didn’t like much. They are too bright for my taste. But black OMG.
Nike Air Max Plus 3