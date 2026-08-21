Nike Air Max 95 By You
Custom Women's Shoe
Celebrate workwear's wide appeal with a new take on the Nike Air Max 95 By You.Utilitarian materials like polished twill and leather are rugged and durable with an undeniable nod to runway style.Perfectly understated details like contrast stitching and gradient layers add a new level of depth to this long-time favourite.
- Colour Shown: Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour
- Style: DM1181-991
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Nike Air Max 95 By You
WORK IN PROGRESS.
Celebrate workwear's wide appeal with a new take on the Nike Air Max 95 By You.Utilitarian materials like polished twill and leather are rugged and durable with an undeniable nod to runway style.Perfectly understated details like contrast stitching and gradient layers add a new level of depth to this long-time favourite.
Back To Work
The workwear world crosses over with style inspiration from the '00s with durable materials like polished twill that has the slightest shine or classic leather for the iconic layers.
Subtlety at Its Best
You have to look closely to appreciate the tonal and flooded colour plays designed for this shoe.The optional contrast stitching gives novice and professional designers an opportunity to let their stylistic sensibilities shine.
Unmistakeable Pride
Add a personalised message with up to 3 characters on each heel or keep the original "Air" logo.
More Benefits
- The AM95 was inspired by the components of the human body and its fine-tuned integration of form and function.
- Originally developed for performance running, visible Nike Air cushioning delivers all-day comfort.
- The OG lacing system was an innovative take on traditional laces, making it easy to put on and take off while also letting you personalise your fit.
- A foam midsole has flex grooves for a comfortable feel that lets you move freely.
Product details
- Colour Shown: Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour
- Style: DM1181-991
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Air Max 95 By You
More Info
This is a customized product. Customized product orders cannot be cancelled after 15 minutes, and are not eligible for return unless the item is defective.