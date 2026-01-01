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Nike Air Max 90 Premium Men's Shoes - Off-White/Grey Fog/Smoke Grey/Photon Dust

Nike Air Max 90 Premium

Men's shoes

149,99 €
Off-White/Grey Fog/Smoke Grey/Photon Dust
Phantom/Cream II/Safety Orange/Light Orewood Brown
Light Smoke Grey/Smoke Grey/Volt/Iron Grey
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The Air Max 90 stays true to its running roots with the iconic Waffle sole, while stitched overlays and textured accents create the '90s look you love. Finished with easy-to-style colours, its visible cushioning adds comfort to your journey.


  • Colour Shown: Off-White/Grey Fog/Smoke Grey/Photon Dust
  • Style: IM5759-100
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Nike Air Max 90 Premium

149,99 €

The Air Max 90 stays true to its running roots with the iconic Waffle sole, while stitched overlays and textured accents create the '90s look you love. Finished with easy-to-style colours, its visible cushioning adds comfort to your journey.

Benefits

  • Plush and comfortable, the Max Air cushioning has just the right amount of support.
  • Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
  • Rubber Waffle outsole delivers durable traction and heritage style.

Product details

  • Low-cut collar
  • Foam midsole
  • Colour Shown: Off-White/Grey Fog/Smoke Grey/Photon Dust
  • Style: IM5759-100
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Air Max 90 Premium Men's Shoes

    Nike Air Max 90 Premium

    149,99 €

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