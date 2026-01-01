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Nike Air Max 90 By You Custom Men's Shoes - Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour

Nike Air Max 90 By You

Custom Men's Shoes

169,99 €
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Whether you want a monochromatic look or sporty with an edge, the AM90 can do it all. Customise everything from the colours to the materials for a design that is truly you.


  • Colour Shown: Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour
  • Style: HQ3691-900
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Nike Air Max 90 By You

169,99 €

Whether you want a monochromatic look or sporty with an edge, the AM90 can do it all. Customise everything from the colours to the materials for a design that is truly you.

Pick Your Base

Choose from all-over leather or a mix of leather and mesh for a layered look. Either way, the upper will be comfortable and durable.

Colour-up

When it comes to colour, you've got options. Go for classic sport heritage or seasonal pops of colour.

Make It Personal

Your initials? A nickname? Or something else that's so you. Customise your shoes with up to 8 characters on the tongue top.

More Benefits

  • Originally designed for performance running, visible Air cushioning puts the history of comfort beneath your feet.
  • Rubber Waffle outsole delivers durable traction and heritage style.

Product details

  • Our Members are one of a kind, and your shoes are too. Each pair is proudly made one at a time, by hand. Good things are worth the wait.
  • Get personal with a customisable inscription on your shoes. Plus, your name is on the box.
  • With our 3D builder, watch your creation come alive as you experiment with all kinds of design choices.
  • Colour Shown: Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour
  • Style: HQ3691-900
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Air Max 90

The '90s were a turning point in culture—art, music, fashion and sneakers. The Air Max was at the forefront of the movement. With even more exposed Air cushioning and a bold new colour affectionately dubbed "Infrared", its revolutionised design helped the first 90 take on a life of its own. No longer just a running shoe, it solidified Air Max as a streetwear cornerstone.

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    Nike Air Max 90 By You Custom Men's Shoes

    Nike Air Max 90 By You

    169,99 €

    More Info

      This is a customized product. Customized product orders cannot be cancelled after 15 minutes, and are not eligible for return unless the item is defective.

    Complete the look