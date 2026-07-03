Nike Air Max 270 Younger Kids' Shoes

Poor advertising
S Mos
They had no images of the bottom.
Boasting the first-ever Max Air unit created specifically for Nike Sportswear, the Air Max 270 delivers an Air unit that absorbs and gives back energy with every springy step. Updated for modern comfort, it nods to the original 1991 Air Max 180 with its exaggerated tongue top and heritage tongue logo.
Nike Air Max 270
Boasting the first-ever Max Air unit created specifically for Nike Sportswear, the Air Max 270 delivers an Air unit that absorbs and gives back energy with every springy step. Updated for modern comfort, it nods to the original 1991 Air Max 180 with its exaggerated tongue top and heritage tongue logo.
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4.6 stars
Poor advertising
S Mos
They had no images of the bottom.
Perfect Shoe
Willis215739368
Bought these for my granddaughter, she absolutely loved them. They were super comfortable. She wore them as soon as she got them.
Cheap garbage
John301466643
Daughter wore these for 1 day and the stitching around the laces came out. Garbage.
Nike Air Max 270
Try a thumb test. Press your thumb sideways at the tip of the shoe—1 cm should be between the tip and the big toe. Check the heels. If feet are sliding out, the shoes are too big. Don’t forget to test in the evening. Feet tend to swell in the day.Learn More