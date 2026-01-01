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Air Jordan Ultra SE
Men's Shoes
149,99 €
What happens when you reimagine one of the most iconic Jordans in our line-up? You create a versatile pair of kicks ready to step into the future. Smooth leather pairs with a low-cut collar for easy, everyday wearability.
- Colour Shown: Old Royal/Deep Royal Blue/Off-Noir/University Red
- Style: IV6252-400
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Air Jordan Ultra SE
149,99 €
What happens when you reimagine one of the most iconic Jordans in our line-up? You create a versatile pair of kicks ready to step into the future. Smooth leather pairs with a low-cut collar for easy, everyday wearability.
Benefits
- Smooth genuine and synthetic leather provide durability.
- Plush and comfortable, the Max Air cushioning has just the right amount of support.
Product Details
- Foam midsole
- Rubber outsole
- Colour Shown: Old Royal/Deep Royal Blue/Off-Noir/University Red
- Style: IV6252-400
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Air Jordan Ultra SE
149,99 €