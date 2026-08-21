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Air Jordan Mule SE
Women's Shoes
159,99 €
The Air Jordan Mule combines a classic loafer upper, a soft foam platform and heritage Jordan style. What you get is a sleek and comfortable shoe that's solid enough for everyday wear. Rubber sidewalls give you a chunky look while premium hardware adds an elegant touch.
- Colour Shown: Metallic Silver/Shadow Brown/Wolf Grey/Metallic Silver
- Style: IV5071-001
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Air Jordan Mule SE
159,99 €
The Air Jordan Mule combines a classic loafer upper, a soft foam platform and heritage Jordan style. What you get is a sleek and comfortable shoe that's solid enough for everyday wear. Rubber sidewalls give you a chunky look while premium hardware adds an elegant touch.
Benefits
- Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
- The foam platform works with rubber sidewalls to create a chunky look without added weight.
- The slip-on construction lets you get out of the door fast.
Product Details
- Leather upper
- Foam midsole
- Rubber outsole
- Colour Shown: Metallic Silver/Shadow Brown/Wolf Grey/Metallic Silver
- Style: IV5071-001
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Air Jordan Mule SE
159,99 €