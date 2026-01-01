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Air Jordan 4 Retro Older Kids' Shoes - Black/Bright Mango/Barely Volt/Infrared 23

Air Jordan 4 Retro

Older Kids' Shoes

159,99 €
Select SizeSize Guide

What's better than a fresh pair of AJ4s? Not much, if you ask us. Velvety nubuck and smooth leather keep these premium.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Bright Mango/Barely Volt/Infrared 23
  • Style: II1271-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

Air Jordan 4 Retro

159,99 €

What's better than a fresh pair of AJ4s? Not much, if you ask us. Velvety nubuck and smooth leather keep these premium.

Benefits

  • Real and synthetic leather is combined with grid mesh underlays to give you texture, dimension and elevated style.
  • Plush and comfortable, the Max Air cushioning has just the right amount of support.
  • Free-floating eyestays near the ankle tighten over your foot when you lace up for a secure feel.
  • The rubber outsole with a herringbone tread pattern helps give you durable traction.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: Black/Bright Mango/Barely Volt/Infrared 23
  • Style: II1271-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Air Jordan 4 Retro Older Kids' Shoes

    Air Jordan 4 Retro

    159,99 €

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